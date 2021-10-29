Left Menu

Team India on Friday played beach volleyball to spend some time on their day off ahead of the New Zealand clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:40 IST
T20 WC: Team India 'unwinds' day off with beach volleyball
Team India playing volleyball (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Team India on Friday played beach volleyball to spend some time on their day off ahead of the New Zealand clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side is gearing for the match against New Zealand and has been training hard for the game following their defeat against Pakistan.

"A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off," BCCI tweeted a video where players can be seen playing volleyball. Meanwhile, Pakistan's interim head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq has said he would love it if his team got the opportunity to face India again in the final of the tournament.

"When you come with a mindset to become a world champion then you don't think about the opponent. You rather think whoever comes in, you do what you have to do and want to do. So we are thinking on the same lines day in and day out that whoever is against us in the next stage we will accept it," Saqlain said in a virtual press conference on Thursday. "If you want to become a world champion then you have to live up to the requirements -- being tough, being well-prepared, and playing cricket different from the others, and it shows that you are a genuine World Cup winner. If you want to be a world champion then you should be thoroughly [tested] so that the world actually recognises you," he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other on Sunday. (ANI)

