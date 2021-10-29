Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton finding new sense of purpose in diversity drive

"Now I feel like I have a mission in life and it's not about just winning championships and races, that's all cool, but actually being able to make an impact to help youngsters coming through." The sport's only Black driver hailed increasingly outspoken German four times world champion Sebastian Vettel as well as the younger drivers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:46 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton finding new sense of purpose in diversity drive
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton says his drive for social justice, and campaigning for diversity, has given his life a real purpose while also helping prolong his record-breaking Formula One career. The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, winner of a record 100 grands prix, is chasing an unprecedented eighth world championship in a tight battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, 24.

Dutchman Verstappen is 12 points clear with five races remaining. Hamilton told Sky Sports television that his campaign, and use of his platform to push the conversation, had given him fresh energy and made him mentally stronger than ever.

"This year I've not been drawing on past experiences, I've been drawing on feeding off this energy of doing this positive work," he said. "So now it's the work that I'm doing in the background and then I'm turning up and I'm enjoying this job.

"Is it helping me race? I think so, yeah. It's like my new drive and I feel like it's giving me more longevity because it's a lot of work we have to do. I feel like it also gives my life real purpose." Britain's Hamilton said he had days when he did not want to train and was unsure about continuing.

"There's definitely been times where I'm like, I don't know if I can keep going, or maybe there's something else I want to do. But I don't think I'd found my purpose until last year," he said. "Now I feel like I have a mission in life and it's not about just winning championships and races, that's all cool, but actually being able to make an impact to help youngsters coming through."

The sport's only Black driver hailed increasingly outspoken German four times world champion Sebastian Vettel as well as the younger drivers. "I'm really proud of this next generation coming along, but we can still encourage them to be more invested and more understanding," he said.

"When you're young, all you're thinking about is winning. You don't have time for a lot of these other things. Well, you think you don't, but you actually do. And that's what we've got to get across."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021