T20 WC: Russell holds nerve as Windies win thriller against Bangladesh

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell defended 13 runs off the last over as his side defeated Bangladesh by three runs in the nail-biting thriller on Friday in Sharjah.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:08 IST
West Indies cricket team (Photo: Twitter/T20 World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell defended 13 runs off the last over as his side defeated Bangladesh by three runs in the nail-biting thriller on Friday in Sharjah. West Indies went against Bangladesh in the Group 1 Super 12s match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bangladesh needed 13 runs in the last over as the game went down to the wire.

However, Russell gave just nine runs as West Indies got home for the first time in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Put to bat, West Indies got off to a pathetic start as they lost early wickets of Evan Lewis and Chris Gayle and the score after 4.2 overs was 18/2. Bangladesh bowler Mahedi Hasan later scalped the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. This was his second wicket after Gayle.

Later, Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran provided the momentum to their team after playing great knocks of 39 and 40 runs, respectively. Their scores brought the team to a total of 142/7 at the end of 20 overs. Chasing 143, Bangladesh got off to a bad start but Liton Das and skipper Mahmudullah made sure the side were right in the game till the last over before Russell brought out his A-game.

West Indies will now be facing Sri Lanka for their next ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Abu Dhabi on November 4 while Bangladesh will be going against South Africa on November 2. Brief scores: West Indies 142/7 (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39; Shoriful Aslam 2-20) vs Bangladesh 139/5 (Liton Das 44, Mahmudullah 31; Jason Holder 1-22) (ANI)

