Cricket-Sri Lanka to host West Indies for two tests in Nov-Dec
Sri Lanka will host West Indies in a two-match test series in November-December to kick off the two sides' 2023 World Test Championship campaign, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Friday. The hosts swept the ODIs 3-0 while the Windies claimed the T20 series 2-0.
Sri Lanka will host West Indies in a two-match test series in November-December to kick off the two sides' 2023 World Test Championship campaign, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Friday. Both matches will be played in Galle in a bio-bubble, with the first test scheduled to start on Nov. 21. The second will begin on Nov. 29.
West Indies last toured Sri Lanka in 2019-20 for three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s. The hosts swept the ODIs 3-0 while the Windies claimed the T20 series 2-0.
