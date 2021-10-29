Left Menu

Golf-Asian Tour to add 10 new events following Saudi-led investment

PIF led the consortium that acquired Premier League club Newcastle United https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-newcastle-takeover-2021-10-07 earlier this month. The events will be played across Asia, the Middle East and Europe and will join established Asian Tour tournaments to comprise a 25-event season from 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:59 IST
The Asian Tour is set for a major overhaul with the introduction of 10 new marquee events following its partnership with the newly-formed LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). PIF led the consortium that acquired Premier League club Newcastle United https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-newcastle-takeover-2021-10-07 earlier this month.

The events will be played across Asia, the Middle East and Europe and will join established Asian Tour tournaments to comprise a 25-event season from 2022. The Asian Tour said that LIV Golf Investments had pledged a total of $200 million to support playing opportunities and for prize funds over the next decade.

Australia's ex-world number one Greg Norman, who has been named CEO by the company, said: "This is only the beginning. LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities. "I have been a staunch believer in playing and developing golf in Asia for more than four decades. The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential."

The Asian Tour, which has been on an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to return https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/asian-tour-set-resume-after-18-months-2021-10-05 with two tournaments in Thailand before the end of the year.

