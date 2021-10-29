Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:22 IST
Afghanistan post 147-6 against Pakistan
Batting first, Afghanistan scored a competitive 147 for six against Pakistan in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Gulbadin Naib (35) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (35) shared 71 runs after Afghanistan were reduced to 64-5 in 9.1 overs.

For Pakistan, Imad Wasim (2/25) picked two wickets, while Shaheed Afridi (1/22), Haris Rauf (1/37), Hasan Ali (1/38) and Shadab Khan (1/22) accounted for one batter each.

Brief Score: Afghanistan: 147 for six in 20 overs (M Nabi 35, G Naib 35, Imad Wasim 2/25).

