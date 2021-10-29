Left Menu

T20 WC, Pak vs Afg: Shahid Afridi cheers for Pakistan from stands

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is in attendance at the ongoing match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup.

29-10-2021
T20 WC, Pak vs Afg: Shahid Afridi cheers for Pakistan from stands
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (Image: Shahid Afridi's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is in attendance at the ongoing match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan is currently locking horns with Afghanistan and Afridi said he is "enjoying" watching his former teammates playing the game.

"Once enjoyed playing, now enjoying watching them play," Afridi tweeted. Meanwhile, in the match, skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib scored 35 runs each as Afghanistan fought back after being reduced to 64/5 in the tenth over. Afghanistan scored 147/6 in the 20 overs.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan game was set to have fans coming in from across Dubai, but not many would have expected a near stampede situation as groups of Afghanistan fans tried to get into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium without tickets. Fans had started coming in for the Friday evening game in large numbers from as early as the afternoon, but the trouble started when some fans tried to enter the stadium minus tickets.

One of the Pakistan fans who came down all the way from London for the game wasn't able to enter the stadium in time as the gates had been closed. "We are going to watch a T10 game here because people without tickets were jumping over the gates and we couldn't get in," the fan rued pointing at his young kids who had their bags checked. While the security cordon tried its best to keep non-ticket holders away from the entrance, the large number of fans seemed hell-bent to enter the ground to witness the Afghanistan players in action against Pakistan. In fact, the worst part was that some of the fans who had tickets were forced to skip the game. (ANI)

