WTT Contender Tunis: G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai cruise to men's doubles finals

Indian table tennis players G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai reached the mens doubles final of the WTT Contender Tunis after beating Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi 3-2 here on Friday.Sathiyan and Harmeet registered a spectacular come-from-behind victory, getting the better of the Hungarian pair 8-11 12-14 11-9 11-8 11-9 in the semi-finals clash.The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the finals.

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:48 IST
The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the finals. In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan paired with top-ranked Indian paddler Manika Batra. The Indian duo lost 2-3 to the French combine of Emmanual Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a close fought semifinal.

Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two game lead but lost momentum conceding the match 11-7 11-9 6-11 9-11 9-11.

Sathiyan also went down in straight games against Dang Qiu in the men's singles quarterfinals.

The Indian was handed a 5-11 15-17 6-11 loss by his German opponent.

