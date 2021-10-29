French Open: PV Sindhu beats Thailand's Ongbamrungphan, storms into semis
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open after defeating Thai badminton player Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight sets.
Sindhu started the match on a high and took the opening game Ongbamrungphan 21-14. Riding high on confidence, the Indian shuttler started the second game with a lead of 4-2. Sindhu continued her fine form and won the second game 21-14 to seal the match.
Earlier in the day, shuttler Lakshya Sen faced a defeat in the quarter-finals of the ongoing tournament. Playing at Court 2, Lakshya lost in straight sets against South Korea's Heo Kwanghee 15-21, 17-21.
On Thursday, Sameer Verma got retired hurt and bowed out of the tournament despite winning the first game with a scoreline of 21-16, 12-21. (ANI)
