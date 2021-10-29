Left Menu

Swimming-Australian Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

Australia's Kyle Chalmers set a short-course world record in the men's 100m freestyle as he clinched gold at the World Cup in Kazan, Russia on Friday. Chalmers won gold in the 100m freestyle at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but only managed silver at the Tokyo Games this year, finishing behind American Caeleb Dressel.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:56 IST
Swimming-Australian Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

Australia's Kyle Chalmers set a short-course world record in the men's 100m freestyle as he clinched gold at the World Cup in Kazan, Russia on Friday. Fresh from victory in the 50m freestyle on Thursday, the 23-year-old came home in 44.84 seconds, bettering the mark of 44.94 seconds set by France's Amaury Leveaux in 2008.

Russian Valdimir Morozov finished almost a 1-1/2 seconds back in second place ahead of compatriot Kliment Kolesnikov in third. Chalmers won gold in the 100m freestyle at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but only managed silver at the Tokyo Games this year, finishing behind American Caeleb Dressel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021