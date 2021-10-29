Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:12 IST
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were reduced to 64-5 in 9.1 overs but Gulbadin Naib (35 not out) and skipper Mohammad Nabi (35 not out) shared 71 runs to take Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for 6.

Chasing the total, Babar Azam scored 51, while Asif Ali blasted four sixes in the 19th over as Pakistan romped home, scoring 148 for 5 in 19 overs.

Afghanistan spin trio of Rashid Khan (2/26), Nabi (1/36) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/14) were among wickets.

For Pakistan, Imad Wasim (2/25), Shaheed Afridi (1/22), Haris Rauf (1/37), Hasan Ali (1/38) and Shadab Khan (1/22) were the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 147 for six in 20 overs (M Nabi 35, G Naib 35, Imad Wasim 2/25). Pakistan: 148 for 5 in 19 overs (Babar Azam 51; Rashid Khan 2/25).

