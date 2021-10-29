Left Menu

T20 WC: Asif Ali hits 4 sixes in 19th over as Pak beat Afg by 5 wickets

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:27 IST
T20 WC: Asif Ali hits 4 sixes in 19th over as Pak beat Afg by 5 wickets
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power Pakistan home.

Chasing 148, Afghanistan dented Pakistan's hopes star batter Mohammad Rizwan in the third over. The Green Army stitched a partnership but Afghanistan skipper Nabi brought himself into the attack gave the breakthrough. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam kept fighting and completed his fifty in 45 balls despite losing Mohammad Hafeez in the 15th over. Rashid Khan turned the game in Afghanistan's favour as he dismissed Babar in the 17th over.

But Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan with six balls to spare. Earlier, opting to bat first Afghanistan got off to the worst possible start as the side lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Karim Janat and Najibullah stitched a 25-run stand to revive Afghanistan innings however Shadab Khan struck as the side lost five wickets before completion of 10 overs.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib scored 35 runs each as Afghanistan fought back after being reduced to 64/5. The side had scored 147/6 in the 20 overs. Brief Scores: Afghanistan 147/6 (Mohammad Nabi 35, Gulbadin 35; Imad Wasim 2-25) vs Pakistan 148/5 (Babar Azam 51, Fakhar Zaman30; Rashid Khan 2-26) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021