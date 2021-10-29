Soccer-West Ham's Moyes waiting with interest over Czech investor reports

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he would "wait with interest" to find out whether reports of a potential investment in the club by a Czech billionaire comes to fruition and was focusing on maintaining his side's flying start to the season.

The club's derby win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend lifted them to fourth in the Premier League and on Wednesday they ended Manchester City's four-year hold on the League Cup nL1N2RN385 with a shootout win to reach the last eight. West Ham have won their opening three matches in the Europa League, their first foray in continental competition (excluding qualifiers) since 2006, and have clearance to expand the London Stadium and make it the second-highest capacity in England.

Media reports have linked Daniel Kretinsky with a possible investment in West Ham, with the fans now full of optimism for a club that spent much of the last decade mired in mediocrity. West Ham have declined to comment on this week's reports that Kretinsky is seeking to buy a 27% stake in the club.

Moyes, in his second spell at the club, was asked at his news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit to Aston Villa whether he knew anything of the reported Kretinsky bid. "Just the same rumours that you have. I don't know any more than you know. But it sounds as if something is happening, yes," the former Everton and Manchester United boss told reporters.

Moyes must take a huge amount of credit for turning West Ham into a club now focused on challenging for silverware rather than fighting relegation battles. His side are unbeaten away from home in all competitions this season and Moyes said there was now a "feelgood factor" established at a club with huge potential.

"When I came in I thought West Ham needed to try and make the team better and grow the team," he said. "We needed to become a better side and I'm sure there are people off the field who are looking into ways they can make West Ham a better football club off the field as well.

"But at the moment my job is to try and get the team right. I could not tell you an awful lot about the other stuff and I will wait with interest as much as you are waiting." While a run to the League Cup quarter-finals has given fans hope of some long-awaited silverware, Moyes said becoming a club challenging near the top of the Premier League was a more worthy achievement.

"Being a cup side you can get really good draws and you can find a way to get through so there are ways you can win a cup. I've always felt that being a good league team is always the first priority," he said. "The next game is a Premier League game against Aston Villa and that is certainly the biggest priority."

