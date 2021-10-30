Soccer-Everton women appoint former Lyon boss Vasseur as new manager

Left Menu

"I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov (Everton's sporting and commercial director) and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future," he told the club website. "We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve.

Everton women have appointed Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur as their new manager on a contract until June 2024, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Friday. Vasseur, 52, replaces Willie Kirk, who left the club this month https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-eve-women-idUKKBN2H607U following a poor start to the season that left Everton in eighth place in the league standings with six points from five games.

Vasseur was previously head coach of French side Lyon, winning the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20. "I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov (Everton's sporting and commercial director) and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future," he told the club website.

"We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve. I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification." Vasseur's first game in charge will be against Leicester City in the WSL Cup on Nov. 3.

