Soccer-Di Maria shines, Messi injured as PSG beat Lille to go 10 points clear

In the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who is suffering from an infection, Di Maria shone throughout the game, providing captain Marquinhos with the equaliser after Jonathan David's opener before finding the back of the net two minutes from time. After Messi left the pitch early in the second half with a muscle problem, the Argentine winger found his range to put leaders PSG on 31 points from 12 games, 10 ahead of second-placed RC Lens.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:38 IST
Angel Di Maria showed his worth as he set up the first and scored the winner to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 win against champions Lille in Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi limped off injured on Friday. In the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who is suffering from an infection, Di Maria shone throughout the game, providing captain Marquinhos with the equaliser after Jonathan David's opener before finding the back of the net two minutes from time.

After Messi left the pitch early in the second half with a muscle problem, the Argentine winger found his range to put leaders PSG on 31 points from 12 games, 10 ahead of second-placed RC Lens. Lille, who would have deserved better after a convincing first half, are 11th with 15 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

