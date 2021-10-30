Left Menu

T20 WC: Ben Stokes predicts England-Pakistan final

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has predicted that the Three Lions and Pakistan will lock horns in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 07:56 IST
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets (Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has predicted that the Three Lions and Pakistan will lock horns in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Stokes' prediction came after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. With this, the Babar Azam-led side registered its third win on the trot.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes wrote: "England vs Pakistan Final?" Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power his side home. Appreciating Ali's knock, Stokes tweeted: "Remember the name @AasifAli2018."

On the other hand, England has won both of its games so far in the ongoing tournament. The Eoin Morgan-led side will next take on Australia in the World Cup on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

