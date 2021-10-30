Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead

The Atlanta Braves put up seven hitless innings in their 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seizing the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Starting rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd as it hosted a World Series game for the first time in more than two decades. Third baseman Austin Riley produced a double to send home Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the third and catcher Travis d'Arnaud brought the fans to their feet with a solo homer in the eighth.

Manager Brian Snitker thanked Anderson after 76 pitches with a dugout handshake before turning to his bullpen, which kept up the momentum even as Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz ended the Braves' hitless streak with a single in the eighth. Anderson, whose effort marked the second-longest no-hit bid by a rookie in a World Series game, said while a part of him wanted to see the game through he had full faith in the bullpen.

"We had trust in those guys, they'd gotten us to this point and they're going to get us to where we need to be," the 23-year-old said after the game. Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman got Houston's only other hit of the night with a single in the ninth inning.

The Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, faced an unforgiving away crowd that kicked off the affair by raining down boos and cries of "cheater" on leadoff hitter Jose Altuve. The chilly, rainy evening marked only the eighth time two rookie starting pitchers have faced off in a World Series Game, as Astros starter Luis Garicia had six strikeouts.

The Astros face two more games at Truist Park, as Game Four of the World Series is set for Saturday in Atlanta.

