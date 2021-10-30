Left Menu

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead

The Atlanta Braves put up seven hitless innings in their 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seizing the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic. Starting rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd as it hosted a World Series https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/astros-braves-ready-renew-rivalry-world-series-2021-10-24 game for the first time in more than two decades.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 09:39 IST
Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Atlanta Braves put up seven hitless innings in their 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seizing the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Starting rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd as it hosted a World Series game for the first time in more than two decades. Third baseman Austin Riley produced a double to send home Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the third and catcher Travis d'Arnaud brought the fans to their feet with a solo homer in the eighth.

Manager Brian Snitker thanked Anderson after 76 pitches with a dugout handshake before turning to his bullpen, which kept up the momentum even as Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz ended the Braves' hitless streak with a single in the eighth. Anderson, whose effort marked the second-longest no-hit bid by a rookie in a World Series game, said while a part of him wanted to see the game through he had full faith in the bullpen.

"We had trust in those guys, they'd gotten us to this point and they're going to get us to where we need to be," the 23-year-old said after the game. Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman got Houston's only other hit of the night with a single in the ninth inning.

The Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, faced an unforgiving away crowd that kicked off the affair by raining down boos and cries of "cheater" on leadoff hitter Jose Altuve. The chilly, rainy evening marked only the eighth time two rookie starting pitchers have faced off in a World Series Game, as Astros starter Luis Garicia had six strikeouts.

The Astros face two more games at Truist Park, as Game Four of the World Series is set for Saturday in Atlanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021