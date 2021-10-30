Left Menu

Cricket-Australian Hall of Fame all-rounder Davidson dies aged 92

The New South Wales all-rounder, a left-arm swing bowler who claimed 186 wickets and scored 1328 runs during his career, played in 44 tests for Australia and was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2011. "Alan Davidson's passing is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket across the world," CA chair Richard Freudenstein said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 10:03 IST
Cricket-Australian Hall of Fame all-rounder Davidson dies aged 92
Alan Davidson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alan Davidson, the first player to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in a single test match, has died at the age of 92, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday. The New South Wales all-rounder, a left-arm swing bowler who claimed 186 wickets and scored 1328 runs during his career, played in 44 Tests for Australia and was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2011.

"Alan Davidson's passing is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket across the world," CA chair Richard Freudenstein said in a statement. "Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor, and benefactor.

"The tremendous skill and the boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life embodied everything that is great about the game. "He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps."

Davidson made his test debut for Australia during the 1953 Ashes series and in 1960 he became the first player to take 10 wickets and score 100 runs in a single test. Playing with a broken finger, Davidson hit a swashbuckling 80 on the final day in Brisbane to help the Australians draw with the West Indies.

After retirement, Davison spent five years as an Australian test selector from 1979 until 1984. The flag on the Members Pavilion at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Davidson served as a trustee for 20 years, was lowered to half-mast in tribute.

His death comes a day after Ashley Mallett, one of Australia's greatest spin bowlers, died in Adelaide from cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021