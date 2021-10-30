Left Menu

Lahiri misses cut in Bermuda, Atwal gets into weekend rounds

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri crashed out of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship but Arjun Atwal made the halfway cut after two rounds here. Atwal made the cut on the line with rounds of 70-72, while Lahiri 75-70 missed out as he finished three shots off the cut.

PTI | Portroyal | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 10:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri crashed out of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship but Arjun Atwal made the halfway cut after two rounds here. Also missing out was Daniel Chopra, while Indian American Sahith Theegala made the weekend action. Top Asian star Kiradech Aphibarnrat also made the cut. Atwal made the cut on the line with rounds of 70-72, while Lahiri (75-70) missed out as he finished three shots off the cut. Chopra carded 73-70.

Kiradech, who had a fine 67 on the first day, shot 72 on second and was T-34, while Theegala (74-66) had a superb second round to make up for the first and was T-46, moving 28 places up.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who got married two weeks ago, ran off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend.

Pendrith was stuck on the wrong side of the draw for an opening round in rain squalls and 35 mph gusts that allowed only six players from Thursday morning to break par. He more than made up for it in ideal weather in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Rodgers, who came back to the PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals route, followed a 68 in breezy conditions on the first day with a 64. Vincent Whaley (67) was two shots behind, followed by Danny Lee (67) and David Skinns, a 39-year-old rookie from England who had another 67. Patrick Reed was six shots behind.

