Left Menu

Soccer engages outside counsel to investigate allegations against former coach

Major League Soccer (MLS) said it was bringing in outside counsel to investigate how the Vancouver Whitecaps responded to allegations of misconduct regarding former women's team coach Hubert Busby, Jr. In a Guardian report https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/oct/28/abuse-allegations-vancouver-whitecaps-womens-team-hubert-busby-jr-soccer this week, American soccer player Malloree Enoch alleged numerous instances of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by Busby during his time as head coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team in 2010 and 2011. Busby, who was named head coach for the Jamaican women's national team last year, denied Enoch's allegations to the Guardian.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 10:24 IST
Soccer engages outside counsel to investigate allegations against former coach

Major League Soccer (MLS) said it was bringing in outside counsel to investigate how the Vancouver Whitecaps responded to allegations of misconduct regarding former women's team coach Hubert Busby, Jr. In a Guardian report \this week, American soccer player Malloree Enoch alleged numerous instances of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by Busby during his time as head coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team in 2010 and 2011.

Busby, who was named head coach for the Jamaican women's national team last year, denied Enoch's allegations to the Guardian. The Jamaica Football Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. MLS said it and the club would publicly release the findings of the investigation.

"The investigation will include a review of the club's internal processes and the overall culture at the time," the league said. It said it would also review "recommendations on preventative measures to ensure that all players and staff under the Whitecaps organization umbrella work in a safe environment, free of all forms of harassment and fear of retaliation."

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a statement on Friday that the team was "greatly disturbed" by details of Enoch's allegations published this week. "The club's leadership was made aware of the allegations against Busby at the end of the 2011 season and promptly secured the services of an independent ombudsperson to oversee an investigation into the matter, which ultimately led to the departure of Busby," he said.

"We have since learned that the investigation did not reveal certain allegations that were disclosed this week." The MLS announcement comes amid a widespread reckoning over abuse across North American professional sport.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) agreed Friday to partner with the Players Association to investigate any instances of inappropriate conduct in the wake of misconduct allegations against a former coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021