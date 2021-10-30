Left Menu

T20 WC: Wasim Akram dubs Asif Ali as 'greatest finisher'

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has dubbed Asif Ali as the "greatest finisher" after witnessing the right-handed batter's match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

30-10-2021
Asif Ali in action (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has dubbed Asif Ali as the "greatest finisher" after witnessing the right-handed batter's match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. "Asif Ali is the best finisher in the game congratulations Pakistan. What a performance. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #AsifAli #PakvsAfghanistan," Akram tweeted.

Asif Ali blistering cameo powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan needed 24 runs in 12 balls but Asif did a Carlos Brathwaite and smashed four sixes to power his side home.

Ali remained unbeaten on 25 off just seven balls with the help of four sixes. With this, the Babar Azam-led side registered its third win on the trot.

Pakistan will next lock horns against Namibia on Tuesday, November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

