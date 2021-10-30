Left Menu

Pressure is double at Manchester United, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sympathised with Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying he understands the challenges of managing Red Devils and how much pressure is attached to the job.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:31 IST
Pressure is double at Manchester United, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sympathised with Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying he understands the challenges of managing Red Devils and how much pressure is attached to the job. Solskjaer has been facing increased speculation over his future after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

"At United, everything that happens is doubled. The influence of them, like Liverpool, they are the greatest teams in England for many years. When it happens, their victories are double, defeats are double, of course, it's not a surprise. If I don't have good results, I'll be treated the same. Every manager. Nobody can survive bad results, no one. So expectations are so high at United, you have to win," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "For a long time the team didn't win the Premier League, they do and they work to get results in terms of titles because their history demands it. When I took over Barcelona, I knew it, I had to win otherwise another manager will be in this position. I'm saying the most obvious things that everyone knows. And in that moment that it happened I'm pretty sure Ole is surrounded by people, family, the staff to be close to them and try to win the next game. There are no more secrets than that," he added.

Manchester City will next take on Crystal Palace on Saturday evening in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side is currently at the third spot in Premier League standings with 20 points from nine games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021