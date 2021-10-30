Left Menu

Former Australia all-rounder Alan Davidson passes away

Australian cricket is mourning the loss of Alan Davidson AM MBE, one of cricket's finest players and most influential and beloved figures, who died peacefully Saturday morning aged 92.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:43 IST
Former Australia all-rounder Alan Davidson passes away
Alan Davidson (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket is mourning the loss of Alan Davidson AM MBE, one of cricket's finest players and most influential and beloved figures, who died peacefully Saturday morning aged 92.

As a brilliant all-rounder for Australia and NSW, sports administrator and benefactor, Davidson leaves an enormous legacy across all levels of cricket in Australia and wherever the game is played.Born in Lisarow on the NSW Central Coast, Davidson progressed from a homemade wicket on the family property to become a fearsome force as a destructive left-arm fast bowler and hard-hitting lower-middle order batter for NSW and Australia.

Richard Freudenstein, Cricket Australia Chair, said: "Alan Davidson's passing is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket across the world. Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor.""The tremendous skill and the boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life embodied everything that is great about the game. He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps," he added. Davidson made his first-class debut for NSW during the 1949-50 season and his Test debut on the 1953 Ashes tour. He went on to play 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets at 20.53 with best figures of 7/93 and scored 1328 runs at 24.5, with a top score of 80.After overcoming a series of injuries, Davidson was at his finest in the late 1950s and early 1960s under the captaincy of his schoolboy adversary, NSW teammate and close friend Richie Benaud. During a golden period for the Australian team that included three Ashes series victories as well as successful tours of South Africa and India, Davidson was widely recognised as the game's predominant all-rounder.Among Davidson's many fine performances, one fondly remembered is the swashbuckling innings of 80 on the dramatic final day of the 1960 Tied Test against the West Indies in Brisbane. In that match, Davidson became the first man to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in the same Test, despite entering the contest with a broken finger.As much as his wonderful playing career, Davidson will be forever remembered for the vast amount of time he volunteered to cricket, as well as other sports and charitable causes.This included 33 years as President of Cricket NSW, 20 years as a Trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground and five years as an Australian Test selector between 1979-84. Among the many honours bestowed on Davidson for contributions to sport and charity, he was a member of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the ICC Hall of Fame, in addition to being a made a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1964 and awarded the Order of Australia (AM) in 1987. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021