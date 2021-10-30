Left Menu

Cricket-Boult for the Blue: NZ spearhead plots Afridi-style assault on India

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:12 IST
Cricket-Boult for the Blue: NZ spearhead plots Afridi-style assault on India

Trent Boult has seen how Shaheen Afridi swung the ball to wreck India's top order at the Twenty20 World Cup and the New Zealand pace spearhead is plotting something similar in Sunday's crucial contest against Virat Kohli's men.

Left-arm pacer Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck with a searing, swinging delivery and, in his next over, bowled the other opener, KL Rahul, to set up Pakistan's 10-wicket romp https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/lucky-13-babars-pakistan-break-india-jinx-style-2021-10-24 in the Group II blockbuster in Dubai. New Zealand are also smarting from their defeat by Pakistan and need a win against Kohli's "Men in Blue" to revive their campaign.

"The way Shaheen bowled the other night was, for a left-armer, I thought it was amazing," Boult told reporters on Saturday. "There's quality batsmen in that Indian lineup and early wickets are definitely the focus for us as a bowling group."

"Hopefully, from my point of view, it swings around a little bit and I can mirror what Shaheen did the other night." Kane Williamson's team will draw inspiration from their edge over India in global tournaments in recent years, having prevailed in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June this year.

Boult insisted they cannot afford to lower the guard against the 2007 champions, who are seeking to revive their own campaign after being thumped by arch-rivals Pakistan. "There's always a lot of excitement that comes with playing India," the bowler said.

"We've probably enjoyed some success over the last few years in these ICC tournaments but it definitely doesn't mean that we're going to treat them lightly or anything like that. "It's a big game for both teams. I'm sure both are looking forward to putting on a good show," added the 32-year-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021