Cricket-De Kock returns to S.Africa side for World Cup match against Sri Lanka

"We obviously had some time to get away with the thing that's been happening.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:29 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock returned to the South Africa side in Saturday's Twenty20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after skipping the previous match following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement. De Kock pulled out of Tuesday's win against West Indies after Cricket South Africa's directive but later apologized and committed to the anti-racism gesture after stinging criticism back home and abroad.

The 28-year-old replaced Heinrich Klaasen and was the only change in the South Africa team for the match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss. "The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago," Bavuma said after winning the toss against Sri Lanka and opting to field.

"We obviously had some time to get away with the thing that's been happening. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we are good, we're ready for the game today."

