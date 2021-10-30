Left Menu

T20 WC: Quinton de Kock joins South African teammates in taking knee

South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock on Saturday took a knee ahead of the match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:06 IST
T20 WC: Quinton de Kock joins South African teammates in taking knee
Quinton de Kock (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock on Saturday took a knee ahead of the match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup. De Kock joined his South African teammates in taking a knee to affirm his support towards the fight against racism.

The South Africa batter on Thursday had explained his reasons for not taking the knee ahead of the game against West Indies this week. "I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home. I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said de Kock in an official statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don't understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game. I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused," he added. Further explaining his actions to not take the knee, de Kock said: "I was quiet on this very important issue until now. But I feel I have to explain myself a little bit. For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. My half-sisters are coloured and my stepmom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement." (ANI)

