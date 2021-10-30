South Africa bowl Sri Lanka out for 142

Opener Pathum Nissanka struck a fine half-century before South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 142 in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Invited to bat by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 57-ball 72. He hit six boundaries and three sixes.

For South Africa, left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) took three wickets each while Anrich Nortje accounted for two SL batters.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 142 all out in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 72, Charith Asalanka 21; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/17, Dwaine Pretorius 3/17).