T20 WC: India should go for Shardul instead of Bhuvaneshwar, says Rajkumar

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday suggested that team India should include Shardul Thakur in the squad instead of Bhuvaneswar Kumar in the T20 World Cup game against New Zealand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:49 IST
Shardul Thakur (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday suggested that team India should include Shardul Thakur in the squad instead of Bhuvaneswar Kumar in the T20 World Cup game against New Zealand. India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

"As we know that India's bowling attack was quite weak in the match against Pakistan. So, now I think that the team should go for Shardul Thakur in Bhuvi's (Bhuvaneswar Kumar) place and Ravichandran Ashwin should be included instead of Varun Chakravarthy," Rajkumar told ANI. "The bowling attack needs a mixture of leg cutters, slower ones and slower bouncers. More than that, the pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami should scalp the opening wickets, as it can build a lot of pressure on New Zealand," he added.

Rajkumar also praised Virat Kohli for his 57 runs knock in the clash against Pakistan on October 24. "Virat played an amazing inning. Unfortunately, we could not win but he should continue this form. If players like KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma contribute in the match with Virat, then we can put up a big target against New Zealand," said Rajkumar. (ANI)

