G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai win men's double title at WTT Contender Tunis
Doubles victory for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai
- Country:
- Tunisia
Indian table tennis duo of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai notched up a dominating 3-1 win over Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the summit clash to claim the men's doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis here on Saturday.
Sathiyan and Desai beat the French duo 11-9 4-11 11-9 11-6.
The Indian duo pocketed the first game but they lost momentum and allowed the French pair to level the match.
Sathiyan and Desai, however, clawed their was back by taking the lead once again and then hardly broke a sweat in winning the fourth game and the title. ''Doubles victory for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations for clinching the #WTTTunis Men's Doubles title! #WTT #tabletennis #pingpong,'' World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events company of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), tweeted. The Indian duo had fashioned a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Hungary's Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in the semifinal on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goa: Former Sena leader Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik joins Congress
GFP has kept all options open: Sardesai on possibility of tie-up with TMC for polls
WTT Contender Tunis: G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai cruise to men's doubles finals
G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai win men's double title at WTT Contender Tunis
Opposition unity critical to ending corrupt, communal regime in Goa, says GFP chief Vijai Sardesai ahead of 2022 assembly polls