Nikki, Zeel win titles at Fenesta Open National Tennis C'ships

Top seeds Nikki K Poonacha and Zeel Desai were crowned the champions after they claimed contrasting wins in the finals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

In the women's final, Zeel played near-flawless tennis against qualifier Sharmada Balu for a 6-3, 6-0 win to not only claim the title but also pocket a prize money of Rs 3 lakh.

''Today, I played really well. Like, she (Sharmada) was also so much confident because she beat the second seed yesterday and she was playing really well in the first set,'' Desai said.

''I maintained my composure, so I went through the first set and then second set I was much more solid, so she may have mentally broke down and I won.'' In the men's singles final, Nikki outlasted Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in a match which brought the best out of the two players.

''It's great to win the second time over here. Overall, my game was very shaky but I was holding in the second set and I pulled through it,'' said Nikki, who won Rs 3 lakhs in prize money.

''In the third set, I think I played a very good game, I was holding up and I was confident. It turned out to be a very good day and very good game for me.'' PTI ATK AH AH

