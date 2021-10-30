Left Menu

Nikki, Zeel win titles at Fenesta Open National Tennis C'ships

Overall, my game was very shaky but I was holding in the second set and I pulled through it, said Nikki, who won Rs 3 lakhs in prize money.In the third set, I think I played a very good game, I was holding up and I was confident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:42 IST
Nikki, Zeel win titles at Fenesta Open National Tennis C'ships
  • Country:
  • India

Top seeds Nikki K Poonacha and Zeel Desai were crowned the champions after they claimed contrasting wins in the finals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

In the women's final, Zeel played near-flawless tennis against qualifier Sharmada Balu for a 6-3, 6-0 win to not only claim the title but also pocket a prize money of Rs 3 lakh.

''Today, I played really well. Like, she (Sharmada) was also so much confident because she beat the second seed yesterday and she was playing really well in the first set,'' Desai said.

''I maintained my composure, so I went through the first set and then second set I was much more solid, so she may have mentally broke down and I won.'' In the men's singles final, Nikki outlasted Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in a match which brought the best out of the two players.

''It's great to win the second time over here. Overall, my game was very shaky but I was holding in the second set and I pulled through it,'' said Nikki, who won Rs 3 lakhs in prize money.

''In the third set, I think I played a very good game, I was holding up and I was confident. It turned out to be a very good day and very good game for me.'' PTI ATK AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
3
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021