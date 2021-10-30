Left Menu

World Boxing C'ships: Sumit extends winning run, advances into pre-quarters finals

Indian boxer Sumit continued his impressive form and moved into the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Abdumalik Boltaev of Tajikistan in the 75kg round of the 32nd match at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:05 IST
World Boxing C'ships: Sumit extends winning run, advances into pre-quarters finals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxer Sumit continued his impressive form and moved into the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Abdumalik Boltaev of Tajikistan in the 75kg round of the 32nd match at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday. Sumit started the bout aggressively right from the first minute and dominated in a highly engaging and busy bout. Boltaev however tried to gauge Sumit's strategy but the Indian played on the front foot, taking away the first two rounds comfortably from his southpaw opponent.

Trailing unanimously, Boltaev hit the aggressive mode in the third round but couldn't match the sharp footwork and work rate of Sumit, who kept landing precise punches before securing a unanimous victory. In the Last-16 stage, Sumit will be up against Cuba's Yoenlis Hernandez on Monday.

Later tonight, Sachin (80kg), Govind Sahani (48kg) and Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg) will be seen in action. Govind will play for a spot in the quarter-finals whereas 2015 edition's bronze medallist Shiva and Sachin will play in the round of 32 stage. Earlier, during the matches played late on Friday night, debutant Nishant Dev made his way into the 71kg pre-quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory against Mauritius's Merven Clair. Nishant will now square off against Mexico's Alvarez Verde in the Last-16 round on Sunday.

Apart from Nishant, three more Indian boxers will play in the pre-quarterfinals stage on Sunday. The reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze while Akash Kumar (54kg), who received a walkover in the last round, and Narender (+92kg) will face Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado and Tajikistan's Jakhon Qurbonov respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021