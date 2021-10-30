Left Menu

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Chasing 143 for victory, South Africa reached the target with one ball to spare in their Super 12 Group 2 match, in which Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also picked up a hat-trick.

David Millers smashed an unbeaten 23 after skipper Temba Bavuma's 46-run knock.

Earlier, opener Pathum Nissanka struck a fine half-century before South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 142.

Invited to bat by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 57-ball 72. He hit six boundaries and three sixes.

For South Africa, left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) took three wickets each while Anrich Nortje accounted for two SL batters.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 142 all out in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 72, Charith Asalanka 21; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/17, Dwaine Pretorius 3/17).

South Africa: 146/6 in 19.5 overs (Temba Bavuma 46, David Miller 23 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 3/20, Dushmantha Chameera 2/27).

