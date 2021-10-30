Spurs-West Ham, Liverpool-Leicester headline League Cup draw
- Country:
- United Kingdom
After dispatching Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds, West Ham will have to get past another of English soccer's so-called “Big Six” to reach the semifinals of the League Cup.
West Ham was pitted against Tottenham in the draw for the quarterfinals that was made on Saturday.
With City — the winner of the competition in each of the last four seasons — out, the draw looks wide open.
Premier League leader Chelsea is away to Brentford in another London derby, Liverpool hosts Leicester while third-tier Sunderland — the only team remaining not from the top flight — will play away to Arsenal.
The matches will be played in the week starting Dec. 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Rudiger out injured but Lukaku fit for Chelsea's trip to Brentford
Soccer-Leaders Chelsea survive late siege to beat Brentford 1-0
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Chelsea stay top ahead of Liverpool and City, United stumble
Ben Chilwell hails Mendy for bailing Chelsea out against Brentford
Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel says confidence is flowing through Chilwell again