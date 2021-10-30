Left Menu

Hasaranga becomes third bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday became the third cricketer to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday became the third cricketer to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. Hasaranga achieved the feat against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Sri Lanka spinner dimissed Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Dwaine Pretorius to put South Africa on backfoot before David Miller's cameo took the Proteas home. Curtis Campher and former Australia pacer Brett Lee are the other two bowlers to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick.

Interestingly, Campher took the hat trick in earlier this month. The pacer had dismissed Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0), Scott Edwards (0) and Pieter Seelaar (0) in the match against Netherlands. Meanwhile, Miller's last over heroics outshined hat-trick hero Wanindu Hasaranga as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets on Saturday.

With this win, South Africa claimed their second victory of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup. Miller smashed two sixes in the 20th over to take South Africa home in a nail-biting thriller. He remained unbeaten at 23 runs off 13 balls. Miller put Hasaranga's hat-trick in vain as the spinner tried his best to dismantle the chase of South Africa in the death overs. (ANI)

