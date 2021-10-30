Left Menu

Soccer-Clinical Dortmund beat Cologne 2-0 to stay second

Borussia Dortmund did not need many chances and scored once in each half to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday with an efficient display that kept them a point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund matched the club record with six wins from their first six home games of the season and moved up to 24 points, one place behind Bayern who beat Union Berlin 5-2.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:03 IST
Borussia Dortmund did not need many chances and scored once in each half to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday with an efficient display that kept them a point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund, missing more than half a dozen players through injury including top scorer Erling Haaland, squandered a couple of golden early opportunities to captain Marco Reus but Thorgan Hazard did better in the 40th minute.

Jude Bellingham delivered a superb chip into the box and the Belgian timed his run to perfection to head home. Bellingham has vastly increased his contribution to the Dortmund attack this season, delivering three assists to add to his two league goals.

Cologne missed a string of chances falling to Anthony Modeste and Dortmund's Steffen Tigges headed in a corner in the 64th minute to give them a two-goal cushion with his first Bundesliga goal. Dortmund matched the club record with six wins from their first six home games of the season and moved up to 24 points, one place behind Bayern who beat Union Berlin 5-2.

