Rugby-Rampant Scotland run in 10 tries to overwhelm Tonga

Kyle Steyn scored four tries as Scotland ran riot against a feeble Tonga side to win 60-14 at Murrayfield on Saturday in the opening test of the Autumn internationals. Scotland scored six tries in the first half to go 36-9 and added four more after the break in a comprehensive performance ahead of tougher tests against Australia and South Africa.

Rufus McLean scored the first two tries on his debut and there was also a try for another newcomer, loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman. George Turner, Nick Haining and Oli Kebble added three more second-half scores with Blair Kinghorn kicking three conversions and his replacement Ross Thompson adding two more.

Tonga, whose were missing nine players and had only four training sessions after a chaotic build-up to their northern hemisphere tour, replied with a second-half try from prop David Lolohea and three penalties from Jaime Faiva. McLean showed quick thinking and a clean pair of heels as he scored twice in the opening 15 minutes before Steyn’s pace was also on display with a three tries 17 minutes in only his second international. His fourth try was the last of the game.

Scotland, whose entire squad was drawn from the Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors teams, took advantage of a disjointed Tonga side, who were patently short of match fitness. Schoeman used his strength to push over from close to the line for his try and all three second-half tries came from the forwards after the backs had dominated the opening 40 minutes.

Tonga, who play England at Twickenham next weekend, also drove over for their try, but they were rarely in the hosts’ half of the pitch. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

