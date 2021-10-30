Soccer-Burnley see off Brentford to earn first league win of season

Burnley claimed their first win of the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over promoted Brentford at Turf Moor on Saturday. Chris Wood fired the Clarets ahead in the fourth minute with a superb first-time strike after Ethan Pinnock had failed to deal with a long pass forward from Matt Lowton.

Maxwel Cornet thought he had made it 2-0 but a VAR review ruled the effort out for offside but the second goal came soon enough with Lowton getting in between two defenders to head a Charlie Taylor cross past the stranded Alvaro Fernandez. Ivorian Cornet made sure there was no debate about his next effort. Collecting the ball from Dwight McNeil he made space for himself before unleashing a superb shot into the top corner to make it four goals in five appearances since his move from Olympic Lyonnais.

Brentford pulled a goal back in the 79th minute through a brilliant volley from substitute Saman Ghoddos and enjoyed late pressure but Sean Dyche's side held firm to break their winless streak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)