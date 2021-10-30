Left Menu

Soccer-Adams strike gives Southampton 1-0 win over Watford

A pinpoint first-half strike by Che Adams gave Southampton a well-deserved away win over Watford in their Premier League clash on Saturday as the home side struggled to repeat their five-goal performance against Everton a week ago.

Reuters | Watford | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:26 IST
Soccer-Adams strike gives Southampton 1-0 win over Watford
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A pinpoint first-half strike by Che Adams gave Southampton a well-deserved away win over Watford in their Premier League clash on Saturday as the home side struggled to repeat their five-goal performance against Everton a week ago. Adams gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute, picking up a pass from Adam Armstrong and taking the pace off the ball before turning and firing an exquisite shot across Ben Foster and into the top-right corner.

Watford almost levelled 12 minutes later as Ismaila Sarr's shot from a tight angle beat keeper Alex McCarthy, but defender Kyle Walker-Peters was on hand to clear the ball off the line. Watford had another great chance in the 88th minute as substitute Ashley Fletcher swivelled and unleashed a fierce drive, but McCarthy saved as Southampton held on for a win that lifts them to 14th in the table on 11 points, while Watford slide to 16th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021