T20WC Scoreboard: AUS vs ENG

Scoreboard of the Super 12 group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and England here on Saturday.

Australia Innings: David Warner c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes 1 Aaron Finch c Bairstow b Chris Jordan 44 Steven Smith c Chris Woakes b Chris Jordan 1 Glenn Maxwell lbw b Chris Woakes 6 Marcus Stoinis lbw b Adil Rashid 0 Matthew Wade c Roy b Livingstone 18 Ashton Agar c Livingstone b Tymal Mills 20 Pat Cummins b Chris Jordan 12 Mitchell Starc c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills 13 Adam Zampa run out (Jos Buttler/Tymal Mills) 1 Josh Hazlewood not out 0 Extras: (LB-6, W-3) 9 Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs) 125 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 8-2, 15-3, 21-4, 51-5, 98-6, 110-7, 110-8, 119-9, 125-10.

Bowler: Adil Rashid 4-0-19-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-23-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-17-3, Liam Livingstone 4-0-15-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-45-2. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

