Left Menu

Soccer-James double blasts Chelsea to comfortable win at Newcastle

They have failed to win any of their first 10 league games this season -- only the third time that has happened in the club's history. Chelsea lead the standings with 25 points, three ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of City.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:31 IST
Soccer-James double blasts Chelsea to comfortable win at Newcastle
  • Country:
  • Australia

Even without a recognised striker on the pitch Chelsea proved far too strong for Newcastle United as Reece James struck twice to fire the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday. The painfully unambitious hosts managed to hold out for 65 minutes before James smashed a left-footer past Karl Darlow before belting a right-foot shot into the same part of the net 12 minutes later.

Jorginho's converted penalty in the 81st minute emphasised the domination of Thomas Tuchel's team who could not have asked for a better day with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both dropping points. For Newcastle, who finally managed a shot on target after 83 minutes, it was another game in which their shortcomings on the pitch were painfully apparent. They have failed to win any of their first 10 league games this season -- only the third time that has happened in the club's history.

Chelsea lead the standings with 25 points, three ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of City. Newcastle, for all the riches of their Saudi Arabian owners, are deep in relegation trouble in 19th place with four points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021