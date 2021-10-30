Australia all out for 125 against England
Australia were bowled out for 125 by England in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.
Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 3/17 while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each. Brief Scores: Australia: 125 all out in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Tymal Mills 2/ 45, Chris Woakes 2/23).
