Australia all out for 125 against England

Invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 317 while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each. Brief Scores Australia 125 all out in 20 overs Aaron Finch 44 Chris Jordan 317, Tymal Mills 2 45, Chris Woakes 223.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:37 IST
Australia were bowled out for 125 by England in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.

Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 3/17 while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each. Brief Scores: Australia: 125 all out in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Tymal Mills 2/ 45, Chris Woakes 2/23).

