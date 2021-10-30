Left Menu

T20 WC: Mentor Dhoni fine tunes Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills

Rishabh Pant has always called MS Dhoni his mentor and the Team India mentor spent quality time with the youngster at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday going into the game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:48 IST
Rishabh Pant in action during practice. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rishabh Pant has always called MS Dhoni his mentor and the Team India mentor spent quality time with the youngster at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday going into the game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Dhoni not only fine-tuned Pant's keeping skills but also shared his knowledge with the young cricketer as they took small breaks during the session to discuss how Pant can improve further. It was interesting to see how they had a chat walking back to the nets after the session with Dhoni doing most of the talking and Pant being the keen student. After all, it is not often that players get to spend time with Dhoni ever since he hung his boots as an international cricketer last year on August 15.

Earlier, having warmed up with the rest of the team, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya continued to work on strengthening his back on Saturday as he underwent an extended session of fitness drills under the watchful eyes of physio Nitin Patel and assistant strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. And in a positive development, Hardik also bowled at the nets once again as the team management is hoping to have his services with the ball at the earliest in the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

