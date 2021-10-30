Left Menu

Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge

Updated: 30-10-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:50 IST
India's Ajay Jayaram finished runner-up at the Belgian International Challenge after going down in straight games to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles final here on Saturday. The 34-year-old Indian, a former world no 13, lost 14-21 14-21 to the 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked 74 in the world, in the summit clash of the four-day tournament.

On way to the finals, fifth seed Jayaram, who is currently ranked 63, had defeated Kim Bruun of Denmark and Japan's Hashiru Shimono in semifinals and quarter-finals respectively on Friday.

Among other Indians in the fray, Subhankar Dey and Aakarshi Kashyap had lost in the quarter-final stage.

While Subhankar lost 15-21 21-8 15-21 to Yusuke Onodera of Japan, Aakarshi went down 12-21 11-21 to Japan's Riko Gunji in the women's singles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

