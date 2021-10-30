Left Menu

Soccer-Adams strike gives Southampton 1-0 win over Watford

Adams could have had a second for Southampton before halftime, but he got the angle of his diving header wrong and the ball bounced up and over the crossbar, much to the relief of the Hornets' defence. Southampton continued to dominate possession after the break and though the home side managed some good shots from distance, they did not really threaten until the closing minutes when substitute Ashley Fletcher unleashed a fierce drive, but McCarthy turned it away for a corner.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:03 IST
Soccer-Adams strike gives Southampton 1-0 win over Watford

A pinpoint first-half strike by Che Adams gave Southampton a deserved 1-0 victory at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday as the home side struggled to repeat their five-goal performance against Everton a week ago.

Southampton's first away league win this season lifted them to 14th in the table on 11 points while Watford dropped to 16th. Adams gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute, picking up a pass from Adam Armstrong and taking the pace off the ball before firing an exquisite shot across Ben Foster and into the top-right corner.

Watford almost levelled 12 minutes later as Ismaila Sarr's shot from a tight angle beat keeper Alex McCarthy, but defender Kyle Walker-Peters was on hand to clear the ball off the line. Adams could have had a second for Southampton before halftime, but he got the angle of his diving header wrong and the ball bounced up and over the crossbar, much to the relief of the Hornets' defence.

Southampton continued to dominate possession after the break and though the home side managed some good shots from distance, they did not really threaten until the closing minutes when substitute Ashley Fletcher unleashed a fierce drive, but McCarthy turned it away for a corner. "We could have scored more today, we had massive chances," Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuettl told the BBC. "It should be 3-0 or 4-0 at halftime. When it is just one it is a chance for the opponent ... we need to be more clinical.

"We have a young team and had a few new players. It takes time to adapt, (but) the hard work we put in is now showing. Every weekend is tough but we knew we had decisive weeks coming up where we have to take points," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021