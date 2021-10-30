Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 2-0 in Game 3 to seize World Series lead

The Atlanta Braves put up seven hitless innings in their 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seizing the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic. Starting rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd as it hosted a World Series https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/astros-braves-ready-renew-rivalry-world-series-2021-10-24 game for the first time in more than two decades.

NBA roundup: James Harden propels Nets past Pacers

James Harden totaled a season-high 29 points and added eight assists and eight rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets overcame a sluggish start to record a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in New York. Harden produced his most effective game this season two nights after admitting that he was still working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in June during the playoffs.

Tennis-Disappointed Raducanu still adjusting to life on tour

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was still coming to terms with the fast pace of life on tour but vowed to brush aside her disappointing loss in the Transylvania Open on Friday and come back stronger. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk defeated the misfiring 18-year-old 6-2 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, with the Brit committing 41 unforced errors during the contest.

NBA-Nets owner Tsai unsure when unvaccinated Irving will play again

Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai said he is not sure when Kyrie Irving will play for them again, with the guard unable to join the team having chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The NBA does not require players to be inoculated but Irving is not eligible to play in home games because a New York mandate requires proof of at least one shot of the vaccine to enter large indoor spaces.

NHL roundup: Panthers, under new coach, remain perfect

Aleksander Barkov scored 3:29 into overtime as the visiting Florida Panthers remained unbeaten and handed interim coach Andrew Brunette his first win with a 3-2 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Barkov scored on a backhander off a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau as Florida extended its season-opening streak to eight games.

Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing

The inaugural edition of the revamped women's team competition, the Billie Jean King Cup, begins on Monday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic when France launch their title defence at the finals in Prague. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was restructured into a "World Cup of tennis" format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title.

Soccer-Argentina spends weekend celebrating late hero Maradona

Argentine football is gearing up for a weekend of celebrations to mark the birthday of late soccer star Diego Maradona, with matches across the country being paused and clubs and fans dressing to remember the controversial superstar. The former Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona player died on Nov. 20 last year from a heart attack. His death was widely mourned in Argentina, which he led to triumph in the 1986 World Cup.

Tennis-Japan's Date says Osaka should not take media too seriously

Former world number four Kimiko Date said she is well aware of the struggles of Naomi Osaka but added that her Japanese compatriot must find a way to deal with the pressures that accompany success on the grandest stage. Osaka, 24, said at the U.S. Open last month that she would take a break https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-open-champion-osaka-loses-third-round-canadian-fernandez-2021-09-04 from the game to focus on her mental health after a third round defeat to Leylah Fernandez.

Baseball-'Gut' call to pull Anderson paid off for Braves in World Series Game 3

A "gut" decision to pull starting pitcher Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings paid off, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said, after his team's dominant 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. The 23-year-old had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd, as it hosted a World Series game for the first time in more than two decades and faced the tantalizing prospect of a potential no-hitter.

Soccer-MLS engages outside counsel to investigate allegations against former coach

Major League Soccer (MLS) said it was bringing in outside counsel to investigate how the Vancouver Whitecaps responded to allegations of misconduct regarding former women's team coach Hubert Busby, Jr. In a Guardian report https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/oct/28/abuse-allegations-vancouver-whitecaps-womens-team-hubert-busby-jr-soccer this week, American soccer player Malloree Enoch alleged numerous instances of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by Busby during his time as head coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team in 2010 and 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)