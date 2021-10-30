England beat Australia by 8 wickets

Left Menu

England beat Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.England chased down the modest target of 126 with 8.2 overs to spare with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 71 not out while Jason Roy contributed 22.For Australia, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:30 IST
For Australia, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took a wicket each. Earlier, invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.

Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 3/17 while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each. Brief Scores: Australia: 125 all out in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Tymal Mills 2/ 45, Chris Woakes 2/23). England: 126 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Jos Buttler 71 not out; Ashton Agar 1/15).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

