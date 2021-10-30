St Petersburg Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov bow out after losing in semis
The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open here on Saturday. Playing at the centre court in Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, fourth-seeded Hugo Nysa-Andrey Golubev ousted Indo-Canadian pair by 6-4, 2-6, 4-10.
Bopanna-Shapovalov lost the first set but the duo rallied to win the second set. Hugo Nysa and Andrey Golubev, however, showed nerves of steel in the match tie-break to enter into the final. This was the first time in 2021 that Bopanna played the semi-final at a tournament. His best performance before this week was a quarter-finals finish at the French Open.
On Friday, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov battled into the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 victory over the Russian pair of Andrey Rublev-Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals. (ANI)
