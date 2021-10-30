Left Menu

St Petersburg Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov bow out after losing in semis

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open here on Saturday.

ANI | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:42 IST
St Petersburg Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov bow out after losing in semis
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open here on Saturday. Playing at the centre court in Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, fourth-seeded Hugo Nysa-Andrey Golubev ousted Indo-Canadian pair by 6-4, 2-6, 4-10.

Bopanna-Shapovalov lost the first set but the duo rallied to win the second set. Hugo Nysa and Andrey Golubev, however, showed nerves of steel in the match tie-break to enter into the final. This was the first time in 2021 that Bopanna played the semi-final at a tournament. His best performance before this week was a quarter-finals finish at the French Open.

On Friday, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov battled into the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 victory over the Russian pair of Andrey Rublev-Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021