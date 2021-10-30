Left Menu

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan announces retirement from international cricket

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan will play his last match for his country on Sunday as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:57 IST
Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan announces retirement from international cricket
Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan (Image: Gulbadin Naib's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan will play his last match for his country on Sunday as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Afghanistan will lock horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and this will be Asghar Afghan's last match for his side, the cricketer has announced.

"Afghanistan's ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan's third match against Namibia at T20WC," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted. "@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes," it added.

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 74 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009. Asghar Afghan played his first match in the longest format when Afghanistan locked horns with India in June 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021