Left Menu

Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan to retire from all formats after Namibia match

He has scored 440 runs at an average of 44 in Tests, 2424 runs in ODIs at an average of 24.73 and 1351 runs in T20Is at an average of 21.79.Afghanistan won their opening match against Scotland by 130 runs before suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:23 IST
Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan to retire from all formats after Namibia match

Senior Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan will retire from all formats of the game after his side's T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Namibia here on Sunday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the 33-year-old former captain's retirement on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

''Afghanistan’s ex captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup,'' the ACB said.

''@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.'' The right-handed batsman has played in six Tests, 114 ODIs and 74 T20Is after making debut in 2009. He has scored 440 runs at an average of 44 in Tests, 2424 runs in ODIs at an average of 24.73 and 1351 runs in T20Is at an average of 21.79.

Afghanistan won their opening match against Scotland by 130 runs before suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021