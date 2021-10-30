Left Menu

Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0

Reece James scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday, extending the London clubs lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.The defender broke the deadlock against relegation-threatened Newcastle in the 65th minute.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:28 IST
Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0
Reece James scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday, extending the London club's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

The defender broke the deadlock against relegation-threatened Newcastle in the 65th minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross fell to Reece on the right edge of the area and he slammed home a left-footed finish from a tight angle.

Chelsea began to find pockets of space as Newcastle legs tired and when Hudson-Odoi's fierce drive struck Ciaran Clark, James fired in again in the 77th.

The visitors' relentless approach was further rewarded three minutes later when Jorginho converted a penalty after Kai Havertz was tripped by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Chelsea was helped by second-place Liverpool being held 2-2 by Brighton. Newcastle remains next-to-last in the Premier League after equaling its longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and 2018.

Graeme Jones remains in temporary charge of Newcastle after the new Saudi ownership fired Steve Bruce.

